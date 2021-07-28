Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce sales of $666.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.60 million to $670.20 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $482.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.80. 129,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,028. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -770.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.67. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

