Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $5,195,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 1,423,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,832,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.32.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.