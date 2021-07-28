Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.74 Million

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $193.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.18 million and the highest is $200.00 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $163.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $770.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $798.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $818.97 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $839.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. 692,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

