Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMBL. HC Wainwright began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 12,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $188.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.97.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

