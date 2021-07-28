Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $24,476,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $22,557,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $15,248,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

