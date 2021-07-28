Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

