Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

