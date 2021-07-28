Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $72,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,874,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $45,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,703. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.