Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120,909 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 6,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

