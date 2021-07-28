Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce sales of $85.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.40 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $39.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $344.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 57,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

