Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

