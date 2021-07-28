Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Target Price at $15.06

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.69.

PPRQF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.55 price target (down previously from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday.

PPRQF stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

