Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $47.85

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Corteva stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

