Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $34.21

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,785 shares of company stock valued at $56,950,272 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.06. 196,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,529,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

