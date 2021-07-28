Brokerages Set DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) PT at $201.25

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.

DSRLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

DiaSorin stock traded up $17.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 192. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.49. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

