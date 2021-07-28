Brokerages Set EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Target Price at $6.00

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXFO shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $321.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

