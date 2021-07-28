Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $24.01

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

IMAX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter worth about $477,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

