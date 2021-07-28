Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $304.25

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LII stock traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $325.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.26.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

