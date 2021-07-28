Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$70.36

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.36.

Several research firms recently commented on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$64.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.68 and a 1 year high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.