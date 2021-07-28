Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Price Target at €142.58

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €142.58 ($167.75).

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €138.28 ($162.68) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €133.11.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.