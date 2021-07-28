Brokers Offer Predictions for Frontline Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Frontline in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

FRO opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

