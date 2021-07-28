Brokers Offer Predictions for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

SASR opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.45. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.