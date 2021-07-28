Brokers Set Expectations for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

CIVB opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $365.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

