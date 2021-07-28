Brokers Set Expectations for TFI International Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.46. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion.

