Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE:BKD opened at $7.77 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after buying an additional 857,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $2,237,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

