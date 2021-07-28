Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Down 1%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$57.49 and last traded at C$58.20. Approximately 38,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 75,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.79.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

