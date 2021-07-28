BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.