Bytom Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $88.70 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00343801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,694,364,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,079,069 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

