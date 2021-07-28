C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

