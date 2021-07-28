CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 77.0% in July

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CAIAF stock remained flat at $$42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

Separately, Erste Group downgraded shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.