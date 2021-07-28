Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

