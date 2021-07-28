Caesarstone (CSTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

CSTE stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.