Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 17,659 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 303,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $935.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 335.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth $164,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

