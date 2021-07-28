California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,779 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,705,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

