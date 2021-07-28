California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of United Bankshares worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

UBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.