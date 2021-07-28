California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.31 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $231.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

