California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STL opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

