California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 243 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of RLI worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at $223,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

