California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 405 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,575,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

