Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.40 million.Calix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. 4,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,194. Calix has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALX. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.88.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

