Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Shares of CAC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $666.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

