Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Cameco worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

