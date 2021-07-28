Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of GOOS traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,940. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.30. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$29.30 and a twelve month high of C$62.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.42.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

