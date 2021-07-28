Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 487,500 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 366.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.58% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLRS. Citigroup raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.34.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

