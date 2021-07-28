Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $209,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

