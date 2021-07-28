Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,641 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

