Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $9.74 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.