Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$19.47 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$53.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Canfor has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.