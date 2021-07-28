Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canon by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Canon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Canon by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

