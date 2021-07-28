Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cansortium stock remained flat at $$0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 263,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,969. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99.
Cansortium Company Profile
Further Reading: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.